Women on Style Lessons They Learned from Each Other

The founders behind Sisterly have moved away from corporate dressing and found a new relaxed style. They admire each other's style and often overlap in their fashion choices. Jennifer describes Aoife's style as classic with a cool twist, influenced by her time in Spain and London. Louise, on the other hand, has a more Carrie Bradshaw-inspired look.

