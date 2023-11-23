Women of Honour Call for Extension of Defence Forces Inquiry

The Women of Honour group is calling for the terms of reference of an inquiry into the Defence Forces to be extended. They argue that the current terms will exclude many people. The inquiry will focus on workplace incidents of discrimination, bullying, harassment, sexual assault, and rape. The Women of Honour group wants the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act to be included in the inquiry's definition of complaints processes.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Women of Honour call on Tánaiste to withdraw commentThe Women of Honour group has called on the Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin to withdraw a comment he made in correspondence to the group's legal team.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Accusation by Women of Honour 'false'Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin has called 'false' an accusation by the Women of Honour group that he sought to equate rape and sexual assault in the Defence Forces with 'trips, slips and falls'.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »