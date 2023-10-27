Women In Sport: The Woman Behind The Sketches

This week we caught up with the hugely talented Jennifer Murphy, the woman behind the fantastic sports sketches that have become a massive hit on social media to find out how it all began, how she and her right knee are learning to live with each other, and more importantly, all about her legend of a sports mad, quad-biking granny.

“Now, I’m currently flat out with both customised wedding caricature invitations combined with GAA-style themes! I reckon Franc better watch out I may be onto something with GAA/sports-themed weddings!“From an early age, sports was a big part of my life – I couldn’t escape it with a sports mad granny!

“During both my school years I played both football and soccer as well as playing with the Neale Ladies Gaelic Football team. I crossed the border into Galway for my secondary school years and played both Gaelic Football and soccer with Presentation College Headford.”“In fifth year my right knee began to give me an abundance of trouble, dislocating any chance it got. headtopics.com

“I also used to tattoo her dolls and somewhere in the world a child received a Christmas box with a doll that had a tattoo drawn on its forehead. I drew on everything! “The intention to stay in Australia longer was there but while I was away I had news that changed my whole outlook on life and work. I lost my father tragically and unexpectedly while on the other side of the world.

“This was purely to promote the player to put a face to the name you might hear being mentioned. Let’s be honest if you identify with someone it’s usually with their face. “All I will say is “persistence is key” (you know who you are). I also must say I love how much Cork people love Cork and get behind the players, they were great for interacting so much so people thought I was from Cork.”“The idea behind the sketches are to put a face to the name of these athletes in a new way, a way that might grab the attention of a younger audience and encourage young girls to get more involved in sports clubs. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Women In Sport: Meet The Irish Ladies Roller Derby TeamThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

– Survey Shows Men Struggle More Than Women with Work-Life BalanceThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Gift Grub: Who Should Be Honoured In The New Irish Women's Museum?There's been talk of a brand new National Women's Museum to honour wonderful Irish women. The idea is to highlight the achievements of women in Ireland from ... Read more ⮕

Morgan Freeman responds after women come forward with sexual harassment claimsEight women accused the actor of inappropriate behaviour and harassment on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Jamelia has broken her silence on her exit from Loose WomenThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Kathryn Dane: ‘I was surprised by the lack of preparation women had for rugby tackles’Ireland international is researching women’s tackling safety for her PhD - and working to get back into competition following a brain haemorrhage Read more ⮕