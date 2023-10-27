Women In Sport: Meet The Irish Ladies Roller Derby Team

Delve a little deeper though, and you’ll find that not only is there a number of roller derby clubs (leagues) dotted around Ireland, but there is in fact an Irish roller derby team who have qualified for the Roller Derby World Cup which will kick off in Texas, USA next week.

“To score points, the jammer from each team must lap members of the opposing team, scoring one point for every player that they lap. The blockers are there to stop the opposing jammer while simultaneously trying to help their own jammer get through!

“There’s currently 11 clubs (or leagues as they’re known in roller derby) around Ireland – two in Dublin and one in Belfast, Cork, Limerick, Greystones, Waterford, Galway, Tyrone and Tipperary. They’re all competing at different levels across Ireland and Europe. headtopics.com

“We’re really looking forward to the World Cup. I’m flying out this weekend to Texas. The team has training just outside of Dallas on the Tuesday and Wednesday and the World Cup begins on Thursday so it’s important to get over the jetlag as soon as possible with such a busy week! A roster of 20 was selected for the World Cup from the 30 skater training squad and 14 of those will be selected for each of the games.

“Mixed in with all these games, training two or three times a week with DRD and trying to get to the gym, skaters are also responsible for running our own leagues – so we have committee work to get done in order to keep everything running smoothly and this extends to Team Ireland as well. I make sure to fit in as much as possible in my evenings and weekends so my friends don’t forget who I am! headtopics.com

“Financially, it’s all on the skaters and management staff’s shoulders to pay for our training costs, jerseys and getting ourselves to Dallas – it’s a lot of hard work. We ran a really successful IndieGoGo campaign where donators got limited edition merchandise, and sponsors like S1 Helmets, Roller Derby House, PivotStar and Derby Famous have helped out with kit and the Irish School of Motoring and Jones Engineering Kildare have also helped the team out financially, which has been great.

