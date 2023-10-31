Woman tried for throwing acid at restaurant staff to remain in care of Central Mental Hospital

The sentence was finalised on Tuesday at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court by Judge Patricia Ryan, who ordered that Wsiubiak should remain in the care of the CMH, where she has been since the incident. Wsiubiak entered the restaurant and threw acid at one of the three victims. This woman suffered severe burns to 16 per cent of her body, including her face. A second woman suffered burns when she tried to help her injured colleague to remove her clothes. The third victim suffered burns to her ankle as a result of the acid splashing near her feet.

Garrett McCormack BL, prosecuting, told the court that when gardaí arrived at the scene of the incident, Wsiubiak approached them. She used Google Translate on her phone to tell them she had carried out the attack.

Wsiubiak was then arrested and interviewed. However, the court heard it became apparent that she was mentally unwell. While in a holding cell, she had a seizure and was brought to hospital before being transferred to the CMH.

Fiona Murphy SC, defending, told the court that Wsiubiak believed this woman was “engaged in a wider conspiracy against her”. Consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr Brenda Wright told the jury Wsiubiak’s condition is on the “severe end of mental illness”. She said Wsiubiak “did not know what she was doing was morally wrong” and believed the first victim was part of a “wide conspiracy to torment and harm her”.Medical reports handed into court stated that the first victim suffered significant burns to her face, neck, chest and left upper arm, making up 16 per cent of her body surface.

