Woman tragically dies after rescuing young boy from sea in Cork

A woman has sadly passed away after rescuing a boy from the sea in east Cork. The woman believed to be the boy’s mum, got into difficulty after rescuing him from the water.

The boy was swimming in the sea at Ballycroneen Beach, Cloyne, Co. Cork when the incident occurred. According to reports, he got into difficulty because of the fast currents. He struggled to get back to the beach, but the woman managed to rescue him.The Irish Coast Guard and Gardaí were alerted and rushed to the scene.The woman, aged in her 30s, was transported to Ballycotton Pier in the Crosshaven lifeboat. She was then airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

