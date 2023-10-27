Woman To Become Ireland’s Youngest Granny At 29 Years Old

The Belfast woman, who had her first child at 14-years old, discovered she would be a grandmother after her 15-year old daughter revealed she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend.

According to media reports, the teen took to her Facebook account to share a scan of the child and her news:She added that she does not mind the sex of the child, after it’s believed the father implied he would like a son.

Commenting on her scan picture, the teen responded to one question about the gender of her future child saying:It is believed the 15-year old is in a relationship with a local 17-year old boy, also from Belfast. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Newton Emerson: ‘Two Irelands’ may be better for everyone than ‘All Ireland’ when it comes to jobsAll-Ireland promotion of the advantage of two Irelands would challenge everyone’s political convictions Read more ⮕

Trevor Giles returns to Meath coaching teamFormer player won two All-Irelands in the 1990s and joins Colm O’Rourke Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift has reportedly become a billionaire thanks to Eras TourTaylor Swift has added another accolade to her already very large pile, reportedly becoming a billionaire thanks to her record-breaking Eras Tour. Read more ⮕

Overlooked by Ireland, Munster's Kleyn could become World Cup winnerThe 30-year-old has been included on the Springboks bench for the final. Read more ⮕

An 80-Year-Old Dubliner Has Become The Oldest Irish Man To Climb KilimanjaroThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

As Israel-Hamas war escalates, dangers of Biden’s embrace become more apparentWhat is happening in Israel and Palestine today is a colossal failure of American diplomacy lasting decades Read more ⮕