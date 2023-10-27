Woman stunned after being told she isn't 'hot enough to get free meal on date'

A young woman has shared a video of what she claims was "an uncomfortable first date" where she was told she wasn't pretty enough to get a free meal and should offer to pay.

The video, made by Winta Zesu, appears to be staged but reflects the dating scene in New York City, where she lives and works. After watching, some men felt the need to criticise the video, saying it unfairly represented dating culture, however, they were quickly shut down by women watching the video.

He then questioned if she even liked Italian food before telling her she would be paying for the meal. When she tells him that she "didn't bring her card" and couldn't pay for the meal, he calls her un-ladylike and says it was bad manners to expect the man to pay. headtopics.com

The video continues with the man asking if her designer purse is real, and that he thought she was taking him out. In the end, the video finishes with her asking him to stop. She told him: "I am trying to eat and leave."

One man said, "I know this is a skit, and I know this guy is a tool. But there's some truth to what he's trying to convey. Many girls really do just accept dates to go out and get free food.' He added, 'It's very hurtful and dehumanizing for a guy to really like you and have to sit through a whole dinner that he knows you only showed up to because he was going to pay.' headtopics.com

One woman wrote: "Everything that came out of his mouth was wrong- please tell me this is staged because that sounded like toxic masculinity at its worst.". And another viewer shared, "This sounds like my toxic ex. He made me pay for everything for two years and told me how lucky I should feel to be with him."

