Woman shouting ‘You’re all going to die’ shot by police in Paris metro

France is on its highest state of alert after the murder on October 13th of a schoolteacher in a suspected Islamist attack, which officials have linked to what they called a “Jihadist atmosphere” linked to the Israel-Gaza war.

The fully-veiled woman was shot at the Bibliotheque François-Mitterrand station. Commuters had reported her “uttering aggressive, Jihadist comments”,” government spokesman Olivier Veran said. When police arrived, “they pulled the woman aside and first asked her to calm down but also to show her hands to show they presented no particular danger”, he added."What happened then was that law enforcement officers had no option but to open fire on this woman given the danger of the situation."

The fire service, which provided emergency care for the woman, said she was shot in the abdomen. She was transferred to a nearby hospital where she was getting treatment, Mr Nunez, the police chief, said, adding that her life was in danger.

Mr Nunez said the woman’s identity was yet to be confirmed but that she could be the same person who in 2021 threatened urban patrols of the counter-terrorism Sentinelle operation and had been put in a psychiatric ward over mental health issues.

“This person refused to comply with summons and police fired their weapons,” Mr Nunez said, adding the situation had been “extremely threatening”. The woman had threatened to blow herself up, French media including Le Parisien quoted the prosecutor’s office as saying.The metro station, on the RER C line, was evacuated after the incident, police said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HERDOTIE: Pregnant woman dies after charging her phone in the bathA pregnant woman has died after using her phone in the bath in France.

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Paris Hilton says shame prevented her from sharing her abortion experienceThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: The World Cup in France, the last of its kind, lived up to the billingThe tournament will expand to 24 teams in Australia in 2027.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: A Waterford woman has drowned while on holiday in LanzaroteThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Watch This Woman Lose Over 6 Stone In SecondsThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Dublin woman Rhianna Cannon lost half her body weight in huge transformationThe Dublin woman struggled with her weight for years before deciding to embark on her weight loss journey - now she has lost over half her body weight and feels fantastic

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕