Woman’s Thought-Provoking Response To Note Left When She Parked In Disabled Spot

Most passive aggressive notes left on car windshields are not personal.When a passerby spotted Cameron McMillan and her friend getting out of a car parked in a disabled spot, they left a note expressing her disappointment.“It’s disappointing to see the misuse of that disabled placard here at Rocklin Elementary.Cameron took to Facebook to write a touching response, explaining that although it may not be obvious, she is not in fact “able bodied” as the note suggested.

“It is a connective tissue condition that causes pain in my joints, muscles, and all throughout my body, dislocated hips, knees, ankles, and ribs, heart palpitations, organ pr“I know you made a snap judgement by what you saw, but what you see on the outside is not what exists on the inside. My body may be weak, but I am strong.“People who have Ehler’s Danlos Syndrome are never heard and I want to change that. It’s about time we gain a voice.

