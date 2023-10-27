Woman Names & Shames Man Who Groped Her With This Viral Letter

For anyone who has worked in a part-time job and had to deal with rude or inappropriate customers, this one’s for you.

American bartender Laura Ramadei, who was reportedly groped by a customer in the bar she works in, decided the stranger’s treatment was unacceptable. In shock at his treatment of her, and with a little detective work on LinkedIn, Laura got her chance to reply in a letter that later went viral.

Brian has reportedly been tagged in the now viral letter, with women's groups shaming the man on his behaviour and attitude to their fellow colleagues in the service industry.You came into the restaurant where I work and ordered a Stoli on the rocks. When I asked you and your companion if you'd be eating, or needing anything else from me, you put your hand – ever so gently – ON MY ASS and asked if you could take me "to go".

I work as a bartender, and have for more than five years now. I graduated NYU with honors, and have at some point held down every conceivable part time type job including but not limited to food service, administration, and even temp work at firms such as yours. So far, bartending allows me the most flexibility to pursue my artistic career, while comfortably covering my basic living expenses, including my outrageously high student loan payments. I have a good job that I'm grateful for.

But I still hate being a bartender. Over the years my knowledge and skill set have expanded, but I seem to be getting worse at tolerating the "service" part. I deal with incredible amounts of entitlement, condescension, and drunk nonsense. And at a bar, it is impossible to ignore the fact that misogyny is alive and well. I can't tell you how many times people have treated me horribly and I've memorized or photographed the names from their credit cards, fantasizing about internet revenge.

