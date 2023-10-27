Woman made to choose between her boyfriend and dog in brutal ultimatum

The woman detailed how she had moved in with her boyfriend just after he got a cat, but was also fully aware that she wanted a dog.Eventually, she did adopt a “very small” dog from a rescue home, and her partner was “on board” with the entire thing – but he still said his cat will “probably stay favourite.”

Everything was fine, until the last few weeks when the canine’s relationship with his feline housemate went pear-shaped, the woman revealed., she said: “He used to sleep with the cat and now does nothing but chase it and if he grabs her, takes fur out, etc. He is blaming me, saying I never did training around cats but yet there was 0 issues until this last month where I’m trying but not sure what to do.“His cat now hides almost all the time but does come out when it needs food, etc.

A third added: “TBH I think you are both being unreasonable. Unreasonable in that you have made 2 pets the centre of your separate worlds. There is not room in the relationship for everything and your work/careers. Get rid of the pets and concentrate on each other because that is what really matters. Sort out the priorities between 2 people first.” headtopics.com

And someone else commented: “In my view you are , the cat was there first, if if was we would be looking at rehoming the dog to keep the cat safe.”Ryan Tubridy drops out of making first public appearance since pay scandal52 minutes ago

