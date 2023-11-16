Woman jailed for grooming and having sex with a minor

A woman who groomed a 14-year-old boy leading them to have sex two years later after she "relentlessly pursued" him, has been jailed for a year. Pamela Lonergan of Treanmanagh, Glenbeigh, Co Kerry previously pleaded guilty to four counts of defilement of a child under the age of 17. The offences occurred at locations in Kerry and Cork in 2008 and 2009. Ms Lonergan was 26 when she first started initiating contact with the minor having met him in a social setting.
Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard that when then the victim first met Ms Lonergan, who is now 43, the relationship was "platonic" but "intense". The court head that the boy was often texted by Ms Lonergan when he was in school leading him to become tired in class. She frequently texted and called him. Ms Lonergan bombarded him with attention and then withdrew it building up his dependence on her. Det Sgt Kevin Long said Ms Lonergan was fully aware the boy was a minor was when she groomed him. The boy was a virgin when they had sex when he was 16. The defilement continued from that point
Ireland Headlines
