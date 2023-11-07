Woman inspired by TikTok videos becomes funeral director apprentice

A 22-year-old woman is doing an apprenticeship with a funeral director after being inspired to pursue the unusual career while watching videos on TikTok. Chloe Coleman joined Brown & Sons Funeral Directors in Belfast last summer, and says she has enjoyed “every day” of her apprenticeship so far. Chloe decided she wanted to be a funeral director after watching someone who worked in the area talk about her role on the social media platform, TikTok.

“It might sound silly but I had not expected the work to be so interesting and rewarding,” she told Belfast Live. “So, when I saw the role advertised online, I applied, and from the very first conversation I had about it, it felt right, and I have enjoyed every day since. “I love being able to help families when they’re obviously having a very difficult time. People are just so grateful for what we do for them. It’s really fulfilling.” She said apprenticeships were a great option for young people to consider if they’re not sure what they’d like to do when they finish school. “In my opinion, apprenticeships are amazing – they’re a brilliant opportunity for people. Being here every day means I can learn and earn money at the same time,” said Chlo

