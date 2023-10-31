Woman hospitalised after being attacked by dog in Wexford

READ MORE - Woman hospitalised after 'bloodbath' dog attack in Waterford may be facing plastic surgery The latest attack comes three days after another serious dog attack in Waterford where two women were hospitalised after being attacked by the same breed of dog.

Emergency services including gardai, an ambulance from University Hospital Waterford (UHW) and a Waterford City and County Council dog warden attended the scene. The dog was subsequently seized by the WCC warden.

Cllr Hearne said: "The Government promised a complete overhaul of legislation around dog controls and animal welfare but nothing has been published yet. This issue seems to be way down the line for them (Government). I’m forever campaigning for Waterford City and County Council to do more around animal welfare and none of the authorities seem interested."

The Council believes that advertisers, media organisations, social media influencers, manufacturers and retailers should refrain in future from using imagery of the dogs.

