Woman had ‘black eye’ week before she died from stab wounds, murder trial told

A garda witness has told the jury that the deceased's sister, Eucharia McDermott, alleged that Mr Hayes was physically abusive to Amadea in the past. Jade Deacon on Tuesday told Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, that she had worked in the hairdressing and make-up business since 2017 and was a childhood friend of Ms McDermott.
Under cross-examination by defence counsel Marc Thompson Grolimund BL, Ms Deacon agreed that Ms McDermott was not quite herself that morning and had a little cut under her left eye. She also agreed that the deceased had become emotional at one point and ran into the toilet.
“She was telling me about her boyfriend,” she said, adding that her friend was upset and crying at the time. Under cross-examination, Dr Kelly told Ronan Munro SC, defending, there was no evidence of Mr Hayes’s profile found on the knife.
Under cross-examination, Det Sgt Maloney told Mr Munro that the jury had heard from retired State pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy, who said the injury to Ms McDermott was consistent with a self-inflicted injury.
He said the McDermott family brought to the attention of gardaí that a relative was “saying things about the night” and it was arranged for that person to be interviewed. Mr Munro said his client has been in custody since April 4th, 2022 and that his previous convictions are mostly for road traffic offences dating from 2008, where fines were imposed.
