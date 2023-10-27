Woman Gets Modelling Contract After Photobombing Tinie Tempah

Nigerian native Olajumoke Orisaguna was going about her usual daily duties when she happened to chance upon a Tinie Tempah photo shoot.

The 27-year-old was working as a breadseller when she accidentally photobombed the music star and the photos turned out pretty special.“She just happened to be walking by while I photographed. She definitely SHOULD be a model… I’m happy to help her build a portfolio if she’s interested.

“She’s so beautiful and photographed so well. I’ll find a way to track her down somehow. You guys can also help”. Ty eventually managed to track Olajumoke down and found out that she was a mother of two who had to make huge sacrifices to make a living. headtopics.com

In an Instagram post, Bello said: “A hair stylist from Ire in Osun state but not making enough profit between her and her husband, a sliding door installer from same village, to care for their two young children”.

Since then Bello made Olajumoke the subject of a short documentary and arranged for a glamorous photoshoot. The 27-year-old has also made the front cover of a magazine and landed a modelling contract, with her first official job taking place this week. headtopics.com

