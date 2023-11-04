Woman files lawsuit against actor for sexual assault allegations

The suit follows a recent flurry of allegations reported in the British news media against the 48-year-old performer by several women accusing him of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour, some dating back 20 years. It was brought in state court under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which gives accusers a one-year window to sue over alleged sexual abuse from a long time ago, even if statutes of limitations have expired.

Warner Bros Pictures, which distributed Arthur, also was named as a defendant, along with other companies involved in the film production. They were accused of negligence and of aiding and abetting Brand by tolerating his misconduct on the set. Brand in September denied on his social media channels having ever engaged in non-consensual sex. His representatives in New York and London did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the newly filed lawsuit. Neither did Warner Bros. The complaint was brought by a woman identified only as Jane Doe who said she was hired to appear as a cast "extra" in a scene from Arthur filmed at Le Cirque restaurant in Manhattan in July of 201

