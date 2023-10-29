Woman Famously Known As ‘Burger King Baby’ Is Reunited With Her Birth Mother

Katheryn Deprill was abandoned in a Burger King bathroom just hours after she was born. Today, 27 years later, she said that she felt “pure joy” when she met her biological mother for the first time. After listening to the sad circumstances around the conception and abandonment, Deprill said she understood why her mother made the choice.

Deprill’s mother said that, as a 16-year-old, she was raped while traveling abroad and became pregnant. The woman said she hid the pregnancy from her parents and, after giving birth in her bedroom, felt she could not take her newborn to the hospital because she would have to answer questions.

“She is better than anything I could have ever imagined. She is so sweet and amazing. I’m so happy,” said Deprill to AP. The Pennsylvanian began her search on March 2nd photo was shared more than 30,000 times by Facebook users around the world. headtopics.com

