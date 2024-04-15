Woman describes trial process as traumatic as the abuse itself

A woman who was molested by a man who regularly babysat her has told a court that going through the trial process was as bad as the man abusing her again.
READ MORE: Gardai set to launch murder probe after body found in Naas, Co Kildare, as victim named locally “I got lucky - thankfully they believed me,” she said. She said the man putting her through the trial was “as bad as abusing me again”. “Now all I do is doubt that I will ever be ok. I can’t walk the streets without feeling dirty,” the woman continued, before adding that she struggles to trust herself.
The man initially faced a total of 64 counts, but was acquitted of one charge of oral rape and one of sexual assault. The trial judge directed the jury to find the man not guilty on the remaining 10 counts because the victim's evidence during the trial was that the abuse ended before she went to secondary school in September 2006.
He said other aggravating factors include the age disparity, the pattern of frequent assaults and the manipulation and grooming of the child. He further noted that the man does not accept the jury’s verdict and has demonstrated no remorse.
