Woman describes trial process as traumatic as the abuse itself

A woman who was molested by a man who regularly babysat her has told a court that going through the trial process was as bad as the man abusing her again.

READ MORE: Gardai set to launch murder probe after body found in Naas, Co Kildare, as victim named locally “I got lucky - thankfully they believed me,” she said. She said the man putting her through the trial was “as bad as abusing me again”. “Now all I do is doubt that I will ever be ok. I can’t walk the streets without feeling dirty,” the woman continued, before adding that she struggles to trust herself.

The man initially faced a total of 64 counts, but was acquitted of one charge of oral rape and one of sexual assault. The trial judge directed the jury to find the man not guilty on the remaining 10 counts because the victim's evidence during the trial was that the abuse ended before she went to secondary school in September 2006.

He said other aggravating factors include the age disparity, the pattern of frequent assaults and the manipulation and grooming of the child. He further noted that the man does not accept the jury’s verdict and has demonstrated no remorse.

Woman Trial Sexual Abuse Babysitter Trauma

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman says man putting her through trial process ‘as bad as’ being abused againLongford man (52) sentenced to 10-years for sexually assaulting girl he was trusted to babysit

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Woman Obtains Interim Barring Order After Enduring Years of Psychological AbuseA woman who fled her home after enduring constant emotional and psychological abuse by her husband has obtained an interim barring order. She is now in 'constant fear' and staying with a relative.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Woman and two children killed in Co Mayo road collisionWoman and two children died after collision involving articulated lorry on the N17 near Claremorris

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Sinn Féin highlight case of epileptic pregnant woman who cannot access GPThe party’s health spokesman David Cullinane has also revealed the case of a 16-year-old child who is “eating Panadol”, as she cannot get a tooth removed due to a lack of dentists in her area taking medical card patients

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Woman claims €100,000 after Lotto ticket lay in old handbag for monthsThe woman learned about her Lotto win through an article on CorkBeo

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Young woman driver whose pals begged her to slow down before crash avoids jailDickenson (21) a special needs assistant of Blainroe Crossroads, Blainroe, Co Wicklow pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm on August 1, 2021

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »