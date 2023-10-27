Woman claiming she was left 'like leopard' after laser hair removal settles case

A woman who claimed she was left "like a leopard" by multiple burns during laser leg hair removal eight years ago yesterday settled her action before the High Court.

Naomi Kumar (29) said that the burns blistered and turned to scabs over a period of weeks and "after that I really did look like a leopard." Ms Kumar, of Clonkeen Grove, Deansgrange, Glenageary, Co Dublin has sued the owners and operators of the Therapie Clinic, Molesworth Street, Dublin.In her evidence Ms Kumar said she had booked sessions of laser removal for €1,100 with removal from the upper lip, underarms, legs and bikini line.

On her seventh session in October 2015, she said the therapist started the treatment of the right shin. "Immediately there was a pain like I had never felt before. My right shin immediately came up in red purple marks. I asked the therapist to stop and take a look at my shin," she said.She said she asked the therapist to stop again and to look at her leg again as she said it was "incredibly painful." headtopics.com

"She said I was fine and maybe I had a low pain threshold," Ms Kumar said and added she asked the therapist to stop a third time, and again she was told she was fine."The same thing happened. I came up with red marks and it was incredibly painful. I was sweating, I was wincing with every shot.She said when the therapist finished the treatment, she took off her goggles and said: "I looked like a leopard."She said she tried to pull on her jeans and it was awful.

Afterwards, she said she paid and the therapist "cheerily said goodbye and asked if I would like to book in again."

