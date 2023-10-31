With an Rugby World Cup in the US on the distant horizon, can the tournament live long and prosper?

As underlined by the recently announced Nations Cup format, which effectively protects the leading 12 nations for the next decade, this approach does little to spread the gospel more widely. There have been 10 World Cups to date and only one, Japan in 2019, has not been hosted by an established rugby powerhouse.

There is, however, a sizeable elephant in the room, wrapped in a star-spangled banner. Everyone likes the sparkly vision of an American World Cup but the foundations need to be solid. At present that is not the case. The USA Eagles failed to qualify for France and the national team have yet to win the hearts and minds of an expectant nation. That, in turn, makes it harder to woo the corporate big beasts with sufficient financial muscle to drive the project.

There is increased muttering, consequently, on both sides of the pond. Can it actually be done? What if the US is still struggling to get its act together, on and off the field, in four years’ time? The global game depends on successful World Cups to fund almost everything else. It cannot afford any turkeys, least of all a high-profile American one.

If it ever came to pass, rugby would instantly be seen in a more evangelical light. Boldly going where it hasn’t been before etc. It might even prod one or two of rugby’s other great institutions into action. Why, for example, do the British & Irish Lions only play Test series in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa on an unchanging loop? Could they not, at some point, tour the Americas?

