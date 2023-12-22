Winter Swimming and Sauna: A Perfect Combination for Wellness

‘Winter swimming’ is a term of phrase that sets many people on edge – especially in this country. Whether it is your New Year’s resolution or you are an avid Christmas Day swimmer – a fantastic tradition (), we know it has incredible health benefits and will makes us feel seriously refreshed.

But if the act of plunging into a cold sea off the coast of Ireland seems tough – no matter our equipment; our dry robes, booties, wetsuits, hats – something that will quickly cure our chilled bones is a seriously hot sauna! These local businesses will take good care of you after your chilly dip and inject wellness and mindfullness into your day…Located near Portrane on the Donabate Peninsula, this is a lovely, intimate beach to drop into with lots of repurposed buildings around it to stay if a staycation is on the cards.The ancient traditions of wood-fired saunas meets the breathtaking beauty of Tower Bay Beach. After your refreshing swim, or before it, you can sit in the warmth of this sauna and gaze at the Irish Se





TheGlossMag » / 🏆 9. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Róisín Ní Riain: A Rising Star in Para SwimmingRóisín Ní Riain has had a fast rise in the world of para swimming. She won gold and silver at the World Para Swimming Championships and broke a long-course world record. She also competed in the Tokyo Paralympics at the age of 16. Ní Riain aims to be a world-class swimmer who happens to have a visual impairment.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

A Weekend Getaway in Belfast: The Perfect Girls' TripWhether you want to whisk yourself off on a pre-Christmas getaway, or are planning on giving a loved one the gift of a staycation — I cannot recommend a weekend in Belfast enough. Don’t get me wrong, a weekend away with your other half is one of life’s greatest pleasures. It’s romantic and elegant and exists in its own little bubble of love and merriment. A trip away with family is just as joyous, and leaves you feeling extremely wholesome. But nothing quite compares to the excitement surrounding a girls’ trip. It just has an air of cosmopolitan divilment to it that defies explanation. Yes, we may be embarking on a long, stuffy bus journey, but we’ve attached such a sense of adventure to the expedition that we may as well be setting off on a round the world trip. The five hours spent in transit could very well have cast a shadow of agitation over our arrival, but Belfast city was positively radiating Christmas spirit, so we got right down to business and began exploring…, which is just about as central as you can get

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Find the Perfect Gifts at L’Occitane this SeasonFor beautiful gift ideas for everyone, you’ll find all the answers at LOCCITANE_IRE . Here are our top picks of the most perfect presents – plus details of how readers of THE GLOSS can get a FREE gift from L’Occitane this winter … AD

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Finding the Perfect Smartphone for Your Loved OneLooking to gift a brand new phone this Christmas? Find out how to match the right smartphone to your loved one and why the iPhone 13 is ideal for those always on the go.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Choosing the Perfect Wedding Hairstyle: Tips from Bridal Hairstylist Melanie ByrneWe sit down with bridal hairstylist Melanie Byrne (aka the_marchhair) to take a peek at the most popular hairstyles for this wedding season. Melanie shares tips on choosing the best hairstyle for your wedding day and emphasizes the importance of feeling comfortable and confident. She advises against following others' opinions and highlights the trend of softer hair, particularly the Hollywood wave.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Explore Dublin's Best Distilleries and Breweries on Your Winter GetawayDublin boasts an incredible array of distilleries and breweries, making it an ideal destination for whiskey and beer enthusiasts. Discover the city's best distillery tours and brewery experiences during your winter break.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »