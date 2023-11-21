Winter Challenges: Respiratory Diseases and Covid-19

GPs and pharmacies are providing vaccinations this time around, with a full list available on the HSE website. What are the prospects for this winter? Are we going to see another surge in respiratory bugs filling up the hospitals? Flu has yet to kick off but we know that Australia in its winter - often a predictor of what we can expect - endured a high number of cases, starting early.

More than 200 hospital patients are currently testing positive for respiratory syncytial virus, and 13 of these are in ICU. Winter always brings its challenges with perfect conditions for spreading respiratory diseases





