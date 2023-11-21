Winners of AI Awards announced, highlighting transformative power of AI

Software to protect children from cyberbullying, a wearable device to diagnose Parkinson's Disease and educational tools for literacy were among the winners of this year's AI Awards. Other winning entries included projects focussing on areas such as noise pollution, electric vehicle charging stations and lip movements.
The awards are organised by the not-for-profit group AI Ireland and are designed to support the growth and development of data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence in Ireland. "I am deeply impressed by this year's finalists, who highlight AI's transformative power in various sectors," said Mark Kelly, CEO, AI Ireland. "Their innovations range from protecting young people online to pioneering ethical AI in education and streamlining processes in large enterprises. "Notable achievements include advancements in explainable AI, promoting transparency and trust, and significant strides in child safety software," Mr Kelly said. Since its inception five years ago, Microsoft has sponsored the AI Award
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Celine Dion, 54, diagnosed with incurable neurological diseaseCeline Dion has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), which causes her muscles to tense uncontrollably and is 'causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing'.
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »