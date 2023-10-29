Winged lip liner is trending and we’re obsessed

When it comes to creating fuller lips with lipliner, we’ve been missing out on this amazing hack the entire time.

Theses days, it’s all about the pout and lip fillers and other cosmetic surgeries have skyrocketed in recent years. But if that’s just not for you, then you’re in luck.With fuller lips, the focus is usually on exaggerating the Cupid’s bow area, as well as the centre of the bottom lip.

Lip wings instead also focuses the over lining on the outer corners of lips, by drawing a flick towards the edge of the mouth and up – creating a subtle shadow that gives the illusion of a wider pout and a natural hint of a smile. headtopics.com

TikTok creator Hayley Bui showed how her followers how to do the look, by taking a brown lip pencil to trace her Cupid’s bow, then drawing a line up and away from the edges of the natural edges of her top lip.

She finishes the look by blending the brown line with a slightly lighter shade as well as lining her bottom lip. Then to make everything pop, she adds a layer of clear lip gloss.Essentially, just go about over lining your lips as you normally would, with the extra step of adding the flicked ‘wing’. Simple! headtopics.com

Many other TikTokers. have been trying out the trend with stunning results. Meanwhile, some others aren’t so keen and say the look is a teensy bit over-the-top, giving them “Joker” from Batman vibes.By Kat O'ConnorMet Eireann publish four separate weather warnings ahead of brutal conditionsIt’s official – Disney confirm character of Ryan from High School Musical is gay

LIVE Ireland vs Canada: Team news, TV details and everything you need to know about Women’s World Cup clashElliot Page says his estranged dad likes hate posts about him onlineSydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore sign up for new movie from Mare of Easttown creator headtopics.com

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms Read more ⮕

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕

Gardaí caution over trend of rising pedestrian deaths on Irish roadsGarda urges those using the roads to be cautious over the Bank Holiday weekend Read more ⮕

Actress Jordana Spiro Expecting Her First Child With HusbandThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

The Bangles: Gorgeous Coin Jewellery from Emozioni by Hot DiamondsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

May the Force Be With Your Make Up Brush – Max Factor Partners with Star WarsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕