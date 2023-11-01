Wind and rain warnings as Storm Ciarán approaches

A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for Cork, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow from 7pm tonight until 7am tomorrow. Kerry remains under a Status Yellow rain warning until midday, while a separate Status Yellow wind warning is in effect for Kerry, Clare and Galway from 5am to 11am.

The stormy weather follows flooding in several parts of the country earlier this week, with homes and businesses in parts of Louth and Wexford among the worst hit.A band of rain moves off N counties while scattered showers move in across the country. ☔️

— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 1, 2023 Meanwhile, flood waters in Newry, Co Down have receded a little overnight.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Storm Ciaran: Wet and windy weather to remain ahead of storm on WednesdayHeavy showers and longer spells of rain at times over Ireland with flooding likely in places

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ireland storm tracker LIVE as Storm Ciarán passes close to country bringing rainGet ready for a wet week as Storm Ciarán hurtles towards the south coast

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Storm Ciaran set to pass over Ireland as Met Eireann warn the publicMet Eireann have issued an advisory for Storm Ciaran ahead of its arrival in the country on Wednesday - they predict strong winds and heavy rainfall that could result in further flooding

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

TODAYFM: Met Eireann Issuing Warnings Ahead Of Storm CiaránAn advisory runs until Thursday, with Met Eireann saying 'soils are saturated and river levels are high' which could add to flooding.

Source: TodayFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Storm Ciaran LIVE Ireland weather updates as Met Eireann issues raft of new warningsMultiple Status Yellow Met Eireann weather warnings will come into effect over Tuesday and Wednesday as Storm Ciaran is set to pass close to the south coast

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: Storm Ciarán in Ireland: What we know so farJust two weeks after Storm Babet and Storm Agnes, the UK Met Office named Storm Ciarán on Sunday October 29th, and it's on its way to Ireland.

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕