WIN: We’ve Got 40 Tickets to a Preview Screening of ‘Celeste And Jesse Forever’ to Give Away [COMPETITION CLOSED]

Fancy a night at the movies on us? We've got twenty pairs of tickets to a special preview screening of Celeste and Jesse Forever to give away.

Rashida Jones and Andy Samberg star as the title characters in new movie Celeste and Jesse Forever, and we’ve got twenty pairs of tickets to give away to a special preview screening on December 3Celeste (Rashida Jones) and Jesse (Andy Samberg) met in high school, married young and are growing apart. Now thirty, Celeste is the driven owner of her own media consulting firm, Jesse is once again unemployed and in no particular rush to do anything with his life.

