Win Sunday Lunch in The Morrison Room at Carton House, a Fairmont Managed Hotel with an overnight stay for two people

Enjoy a Sunday jaunt to Carton House, a Fairmont Managed Hotel, in Maynooth just 30 minutes drive from Dublin, for a delicious Sunday lunch in one of Ireland’s most spectacular dining rooms, The Morrison Room. Walk off your lunch with a stroll around the 1,100 acres of stunning private parkland before retiring for the evening for an overnight stay in one of their beautiful luxury guestrooms.

Head Chef Adam Nevin joined The Morrison Room in September and he and his team have just re-introduced Sunday lunch with a delicious menu featuring the best of local and seasonal produce. The Morrison Room is part of the original Manor House and has been beautifully restored, featuring ornate cornicing, a high curved ceiling and views of the lovely Rose Garden. A five star resort, Carton House, a Fairmont Managed Hotel is Ireland’s first Fairmont property located just 30 minutes from Dublin in the County Kildare countrysid





