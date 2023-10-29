WIN a two-night stay at the Westgrove Hotel to give yourself a much deserved break

We’re halfway through January and just about getting used to it not being 2019 anymore. So we’re thinking it’s about time for our first getaway of the year.

A lot of people think that you should be staying away from the treats after Christmas but, honestly, we think the January/February weeks are the most important time to treat yourself. It’s freezing and the weather is often way worse than it was in November and December but now we don’t even have the joy of Christmas to get us through. So we need to give ourselves our own motivation.

So, yes, a little bit of self-pampering is necessary. And the best way to do that? Take a little trip away, of course. Even better when you can take advantage of those sweet, sweet January sales. At the moment, Select Hotels have a two-for-one deal happening where they’re offering a two-night stay for the price of one night. Not only that – you’ll also get breakfast included on that second morning too. headtopics.com

You can choose from 29 different hotels on the Select Hotels website so, wherever you want to go in Ireland, you’ll be able to find somewhere at a budget to suit you. Head over toHowever, we want to make things even better for two lucky people out there. We have teamed up with Select Hotels to send one person plus their chosen companion to the lovely Westgrove Hotel in Kildare.

The two of you will be treated to two nights accommodation at the hotel entirely free with breakfast included on both mornings and dinner included on an evening of your choice. Perfection. The hotel has plenty of picturesque walks nearby if you’d like a little winter or early spring stroll. Or if you really want to pamper yourself, why not book yourself in for one of their luxurious spa treatments? Nothing says “relaxing weekend away” like a professional massage. headtopics.com

WIN tickets to Ireland’s biggest Christmas festival AND an overnight hotel stayWIN tickets to Ireland's biggest Christmas festival AND an overnight hotel stay Read more ⮕

Ghost of a little girl spotted at this hotel and we are freaked outGhost of a little girl spotted at this hotel and we are freaked out and you will be too once you see the below snap, seriously creepy. Read more ⮕

Win a fabulous weekend break for two in CorkThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

The best little beach hotel in West Cork (and it’s dog-friendly)The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Movies and Booze: LIVE from Newpark HotelSean was joined LIVE from Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny by Leslie Williams, Brian Lloyd and Fionnuala Jones with thanks to Marks and Spencer.Today's wines are li... Read more ⮕

Legendary: Girl Requests Framed Marty Morrissey Picture From Galway Hotel, And They DeliverThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕