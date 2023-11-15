Win a Tranquil Winter Getaway at Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel

Indulge in a tranquil winter getaway at Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel. One lucky Irish Times reader has the chance to win a two-night winter retreat accompanied with breakfast each morning and dinner on one night with a carefully selected bottle of wine. Immerse yourself in the luxury of winter at Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel. An 18th century four-star luxury castle hotel, located near the historic village of Dalkey, nestled next to Killiney Hill, with panoramic views over Dublin Bay and beyond.

Upon arrival, you’ll be greeted with a carefully selected bottle of wine, setting the tone for a serene stay. Enjoy two-nights of comfort with a full Irish breakfast each morning, and savour a sumptuous dinner for two at Mapas Restaurant on one evening. As a bonus, relish the convenience of a late checkout, giving you extra time to unwind and make the most of your escape. This package promises a perfect blend of relaxation, culinary excellence, and convenience, ensuring an unforgettable stay

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.