Win a One Night Foodie Getaway at Osprey Hotel

Osprey Hotel is giving one lucky Irish Times reader the chance to win a one night foodie getaway for two, as well as a luxurious afternoon tea, a spectacular three-course dinner at Herald & Devoy and breakfast the following morning. The four-star Osprey Hotel is located in the heart of Naas, Co. Kildare. The spacious guest rooms offer a sanctuary of comfort and style with free-standing baths and heavenly beds.

Enjoy superb dining in the Herald & Devoy restaurant or relax in the bar where cocktails and delicious bites are served. Relaxation takes centre stage at the Osprey spa, an oasis of tranquility. Unwind with a selection of therapeutic treatments including seaweed baths or a Zenesse Massage. A perfect option for families, Osprey Hotel has a large swimming pool with separate kiddie’s pool, a choice of playful bedrooms with bunk beds, welcome packs, children’s menus and family friendly maps to explore the local area and further afield in Ireland’s Ancient Eas

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMES: Environmental Health Officer Inspects Dublin Hotel KitchenEnvironmental health officer Claudia Gildea inspects the kitchen of an unnamed hotel in the centre of Dublin. Rats alive and dead, cockroaches roaming free, rotting birds, filthy kitchens and raw sewage are just some of the eye-catchingly revolting words and phrases found in(HSE) and have been a staple of Irish journalism for years, always attracting readers with a keen interest in restaurant horrors.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

THE42_İE: San Francisco 49ers end losing streak with emphatic win against Jacksonville JaguarsThe San Francisco 49ers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars with a score of 34-3, ending their three-game losing streak. Quarterback Brock Purdy had an outstanding performance with three touchdown passes and 296 yards. The win also halted Jacksonville's five-game winning streak.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: St Patrick's Athletic 3-1 Bohemians LIVE reaction as Pat's win the FAI CupIn a repeat of the 2021 decider, the Dublin sides will renew their rivalry, with over 40,000 tickets having sold for this year's edition

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

RTENEWS: Dublin derby delight for Pat's as they win FAI CupSt Patrick's Athletic were crowned Sports Direct FAI Cup champions for the second time in three years following a 3-1 victory over Bohemians at the Aviva Stadium.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

THE42_İE: Homa's four-stroke win at Nedbank makes Rory McIlroy the Race To Dubai championSecond-placed Jon Rahm can’t catch McIlroy no matter what happens at the DP World Tour Championship.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

THE42_İE: Sinead Farrelly's Gotham FC win first ever championship as Rapinoe retires without NWSL titleRepublic of Ireland midfielder Farrelly was a second-half substitute as Gotham achieved a fairytale league win over OL Reign.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »