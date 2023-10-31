Win a festive afternoon tea overnight break for 2 at the Four Seasons Hotel Carlingford

Whatever the reason, treat yourself to an overnight stay including a delicious festive afternoon tea with mulled wine, scones, sandwiches, pastries and more - Four Seasons Hotel Carlingford in County Louth offers a festive experience you won't forget!Available Sunday 3rd, 10th, or 17th December 2023.For more information and booking, visit www.4seasonshotelcarlingford.ie

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.