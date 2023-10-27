Win a fabulous weekend break for two in Cork

We all deserve a little break every now and then. A chance to put the feet up, catch up with our significant other, and really unwind.
If you’re in need of a little relaxation this autumn, look no further because we have got a cracking competition prize to give away to one luckyTo celebrate their winter packages & Christmas gift vouchers we have teamed up with Select Hotels to give away a fantastic weekend away for two!
Select Hotels have a number of award winning family hotels and a great choice of family offers available including fantastic winter offers. The winning duo will be able to unwind in the unrivalled location of the 4-star Midleton Park Hotel Cork, approximately 20 minutes from Cork city. headtopics.com
The prize includes a weekend or midweek stay for two guests in a top class room with one evening meal.This is the perfect pressie for any occasion if you ask us and they’ve a great choice of gift vouchers that you can redeem in any of their hotels!
If you would like to win this fabulous prize all you have to do to is answer the question below to be in with a chance.We have Christmas all wrapped up with Select Hotels Gift Cheques & Gift Vouchers. Choose a gift cheque from only €50 that can be redeemed for accommodation, food or drink in any of our 29 hotels. headtopics.com
