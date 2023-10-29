Wimbledon legend Pete Sampras sadly confirms wife Bridgette has ovarian cancer

Bridgette Wilson Sampras, 50, has had cancer since December, going through major surgery and chemotherapy, with the Tennis legend releasing the tragic news for the first time.

In a statement shared by the ATP Tour, Sampras said: "As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person. However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family and I have decided to share what's been going on.

"Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy."It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this. However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing. headtopics.com

"Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all, has been inspiring. I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about.

"With that said, I will end this by humbly asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey. thank you." There will be more to follow on this breaking sports news story - we'll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video. headtopics.com

