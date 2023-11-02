William Reville: We must defend our academic freedom or we will lose it

Amazingly, Harvard University, the oldest and arguably most acclaimed American university, ranked bottom of the list for free speech, scoring 0.00 on a 100 point scale. Harvard has scraped the bottom of free speech rankings for several years now. Freedom of speech and thought are the most essential qualities of liberty and particularly sacred to the university, so what is going on here?

I cannot find an official Harvard management response to the FIRE report. However, the Harvard School of Public Health’s position on academic freedom and freedom of expression, reads like a decent attempt to accommodate these principles.Some People Need Killing and A Death in Malta: journalists shine a light on human rights abuses

History is replete with examples where dogma closed down debate allowing wildly erroneous positions to hold sway for long periods In 2023, FIRE surveyed more than 55,000 students across 254 universities. Fifty-six per cent of students worry about getting cancelled for something they said or that their reputation would be damaged by what they say or do. Twenty-seven per cent of students deem it acceptable to use violence sometimes to stop campus speech and 57-72 per cent of students said certain conservative speakers should be banned from speaking on campus.

Thankfully, developments are now in train to counter this repression of academic freedom. More than 100 Harvard professors (including renowned psychologist Steven Pinker) have banded together to form a Council of Academic Freedom. Pinker and Bertha Madras explained its approach in the

