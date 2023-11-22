Wife of murderer Jozef Puska to appear in court charged with withholding information

The wife of murderer Jozef Puska is due in court next month - charged with withholding information that could have led to his prosecution. Our exclusive pictures show for the first time the face of Lucia Istokova - the wife of Ashling Murphy’s killer, who we can now reveal is due to appear before the courts herself.

Ms Istokova stands accused of withholding information from An Garda Siochana which she knew or believed might be of material assistance in securing the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of Jozef Puska for a serious offence - namely the murder of Ashling Murphy. READ MORE: Tánaiste addresses Ashling Murphy's partner's victim impact statement at Jozef Puska murder sentencing Ms Istokova is accused of committing the offence at Crumlin Garda station on January 14, 202





