Wife of Footballer James McClean Shares Sweet Snaps as He Retires

Wife of footballer James McClean has shared some sweet snaps and clips as the Irish football star retires, playing his final game in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Irish footballer James McClean has officially retired, with a final game being played on the Aviva Stadium.

Writing on Instagram, James said:"No words could describe that feeling so i wont try but what i will say is a massive thank you, to my wife, my family, my friends, my team mates past and present, managers past and present, all the staff, the fans and every single person who helped make this dream a reality.





