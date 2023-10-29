Wife gives her husband a fake shopping list with imaginary items and we can’t stop laughing

One wife that got very fed up of her husband not helping around the house decided to get him back with a little prank.

Mum and parenting blogger Karen Alpert put together a list with some impossible to find items for her husband to bring to the grocery store and it’s too funny.The fed-up wife posted the photo along with the caption;

“OMG my hubby has been lying on the couch all morning while I’m doing soooo much stuff so I finally got super annoyed and sent him to the grocery store… with a special shopping list. And yes, I turned my ringer off.” headtopics.com

I can only imagine his confused face as he walked around the store looking for seedless strawberries. Karen’s photo ended up being shared over 58,000 times with many other spouses agreeing with her joke.

