Wife and brothers of murderer charged with withholding information

The wife and two brothers of murderer Jozef Puska have appeared in court - charged with withholding information that could have led to his prosecution. Marek Puska (34) and Lubomir Puska (35) are charged with withholding information that could have led to the arrest or prosecution of their brother Jozef Puska for the murder of 23 year old schoolteacher Ashling Murphy in January 2022.

Puska’s wife Lucia Istokova (34) is also charged with withholding information on a date unknown between January 12 2022 and January 27 2022 at Tullamore Garda Station. READ MORE:Jozef Puska suicide attempt prevented on day prosecution was set to finish case in Ashling Murphy murder trial All three are accused of failing without reasonable excuse to disclosure as soon as was practicable to a member of the Garda Siochana information which they are alleged to have known or believed might be of material assistance in securing the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of Jozef Puska for the murder of Ashling Murph





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wife of murderer Jozef Puska to appear in court charged with withholding informationLucia Istokova, the wife of Jozef Puska who murdered Ashling Murphy, is due to appear in court next month. She is accused of withholding information that could have helped in the prosecution of her husband for the murder.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Murderer Jozef Puska Moved to Midlands PrisonJozef Puska, the murderer of Ashling Murphy, has been moved to the Midlands Prison and is now sharing a landing with dangerous prisoners. He is undergoing psychiatric assessment and will not be allowed to mix with other inmates.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Hungarian Man Jailed for Stabbing Wife on Christmas DayA Hungarian man has been sentenced to four and-a-half years in prison for stabbing his wife five times on Christmas Day. The incident took place in Glen North, Banteer, Co Cork. The man also chased his son with an axe and threatened to kill his wife, son, and son's partner. The couple had been estranged and divorced since the incident. The man had a history of violence towards his wife during their marriage.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Wife of Footballer James McClean Shares Sweet Snaps as He RetiresIrish footballer James McClean has officially retired, with his final game played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. His wife shared some sweet snaps and clips on Instagram.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Shane MacGowan's Wife Speaks About His DeathVictoria Mary Clarke, the wife of Shane MacGowan, shares her shock and memories of her husband's death. The Irish singer and musician, known for being the frontman of The Pogues, passed away at the age of 65. Clarke recalls their first meeting and the unique style of MacGowan.

Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »

Shane MacGowan's wife attends funeral procession as thousands pay respectsShane MacGowan's wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, was seen at his funeral procession in Dublin. Thousands of people lined the streets to pay their respects to the Fairytale of New York star. Clarke expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support and love shown towards her late husband.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »