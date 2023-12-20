Wife and brothers of murderer charged with withholding information

The wife and two brothers of murderer Jozef Puska have appeared in court - charged with withholding information that could have led to his prosecution. Marek Puska (34) and Lubomir Puska (35) are charged with withholding information that could have led to the arrest or prosecution of their brother Jozef Puska for the murder of 23 year old schoolteacher Ashling Murphy in January 2022.
Puska’s wife Lucia Istokova (34) is also charged with withholding information on a date unknown between January 12 2022 and January 27 2022 at Tullamore Garda Station. READ MORE:Jozef Puska suicide attempt prevented on day prosecution was set to finish case in Ashling Murphy murder trial All three are accused of failing without reasonable excuse to disclosure as soon as was practicable to a member of the Garda Siochana information which they are alleged to have known or believed might be of material assistance in securing the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of Jozef Puska for the murder of Ashling Murph
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Hungarian Man Jailed for Stabbing Wife on Christmas DayA Hungarian man has been sentenced to four and-a-half years in prison for stabbing his wife five times on Christmas Day. The incident took place in Glen North, Banteer, Co Cork. The man also chased his son with an axe and threatened to kill his wife, son, and son's partner. The couple had been estranged and divorced since the incident. The man had a history of violence towards his wife during their marriage.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »
Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »