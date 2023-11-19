Why Many Players Become Teachers: Insights from Aoife Prendergast

Aoife Prendergast, a camogie player from Kilkenny, explains why many players become teachers. She works as a PE teacher and is passionate about getting the younger generation involved in sports. She highlights how well teaching works for sports stars in Ireland.





