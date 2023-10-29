Why Keratin Is A Wonder Product When It Comes To Hair Care

With that in mind, we’ve decided to do a little investigation into the ‘ fibrous structural protein’ and how it works to protect your hair.

Firstly, it’s a protein found in hair, skin and nails. It works as a protective layer but is often damaged as a result of physical, chemical and environmental damage and you know, general wear and tear.By using these products at home on a daily basis, you’re restoring keratin to your locks, allowing for a smoothing effect. Over time, your hair will become stronger and healthier.

Rather than a one-off treatment at a salon, which will work for a couple of weeks while costing you a bomb, this is a hair care system designed to be used at home. If your hair is dry, frizzy and damaged, then trying a product line that specifically targets these problems might be the way forward.(retailing at €9.49) are designed to give you smooth sleek hair for up to seven days and that’s the dream for unruly-haired girls everywhere.Smooth Infusing Shampoo and Smooth Restoring Conditioner(€7.99) which is like a protective veil for the hair before using any heated appliance, thus lessening the amount of damage to your barnet.(€2.10). headtopics.com

