Why graveyards glowed red in Poland last night

From early morning, roads were busy with traffic as millions of people travelled great distances across the country to visit their home towns. People light candles in pretty decorative vases (znicze) and lay flowers at the graves of their deceased relatives, and pray to remember them.

The practice of lighting candles to remember the dead at this time of year is said to date back to pagan times before Poland adopted Christianity in the late 10th century.But the celebration grew in importance during the 19th century when Poland was partitioned and occupied by its neighbours, Zbigniew Mikolejko, the director of religious studies at the Polish Academy of Sciences, told RTÉ News.

In the poem, villagers call out to the ghosts of deceased relatives and friends, while references to Russian occupation inhabit the verses. We drove with my now mother-in-law from their home city of Katowice two hours north to the family’s original homestead in Wielun, a town the size of Athlone.The locals, men wearing suits and women in smart dresses, with children in tow, engaged in polite conversation and offered respectful nods of the head.

About a dozen young priests dressed in cassocks – they may have been seminarians – attended to the flock and followed the lead of another priest, barely in his 30s.Afterwards, at the house of my wife’s uncle and aunt, we were served a hearty meal, and sat with other cousins and relatives.Later that night, we met my now brother-in-law at another cemetery near Katowice.

