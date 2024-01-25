“Why do you like Gaelic football?” This seems like a revolutionary question to ask at this particular stage in humanity, 2024 years after the time of Christ, and more specifically three days before the start of the I mean, sure, we are all interested in it. We are invested in it. But why do we like it? I’ll tell you. Here’s why I like Gaelic football. I like it because ... let me just gather my thoughts for a second here. Okay – Gaelic football is great because it’s a field sport, with ...

eh, freedom of movement. This is important. And the freedom of movement of any player over the field is what ... I mean, who wants offside, right, because ... actually, let me start over.GAA colleges wrap: Ulster University book place in quarter-finals of Sigerson CupGaelic football is an expression of ... well, it’s an expression of Irishness, isn’t it? An expression of competition and, eh, sporting excellence which did not spring from the playing fields of ... well you know the playing fields I’m talking about. Obviously that’s not to say that, eh, other sports aren’t also .





