Why did the Jesuits stay silent for so long about child abuse in their ranks?

Joseph Marmion died in 2000 without ever having to face justice for his years of abuse of children. Photograph: RTÉAlmost 20 years ago, I had a book published in which I took a brief detour into memories of my schooldays. I mentioned thatthat the Jesuits prepared a statement to be issued if my revelation prompted media inquiries. However, what I had to say aboutI knew that Marmion measured boys of 12 to 14 who were taking part in his Viennese operettas, stark naked and alone in his room.

operated within an organisation that harboured child abusers, and in at least one case, promoted them. He was not alone, although it may suit those who fear for the reputation of the Jesuits and their schools to present Marmion in isolation

The enormity of his crimes distracts from how he was protected, in life and after his death. Being the grand-nephew of Dom (now Blessed) Columba Marmion OSB, on track to be the first Jesuit-educated saint, may explain how, Houdini-like, he always escaped his just deserts. headtopics.com

A former provincial told one of Marmion’s victims: ‘I wish, once and for all, I could put all the dirty laundry on the table and deal with all of it at the same time.’ There seems to be little chance of that any time soon

The Jesuits, under successive provincials, these “men for others”, simply decided to stay silent. They declined to reach out to the many victims they knew to be there. None has been held accountable. Perhaps the boards of management and past pupils’ unions of the Jesuit schools should consider where they stand on the issue. headtopics.com

