WHO seeks answers from China as unknown respiratory illness spreads

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is seeking answers from China as an unknown respiratory illness has swept across the country. An increase in incidence of respiratory disease, mainly among children, was first disclosed during a news conference by Chinese officials from the National Health Commission last week. In a statement on Wednesday, the WHO noted the increase reported by Chinese surveillance systems and said it is monitoring the situation closely.
It has asked China for details of the spreading disease, specifically “additional epidemiologic and clinical information, as well as laboratory results from these reported clusters among children”. READ MORE: Ireland snow forecast: Exact areas facing wintry blast as Met Eireann give major cold weather update This marks the first winter in China since Covid restrictions have been lifted. While some some health experts believe a surge in respiratory illness is common after the lifting of isolation restrictions, others are raising a red flag regarding its source, which some are calling undiagnosed pneumoni
