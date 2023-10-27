Who’s on the Late Late Show tonight? We have the line-up for Good Friday

HEAD TOPICS

If you can resist the lure of your local being open for the first time ever on Good Friday, here’s who’s on the Late Late Show tonight.– There’s never a dull moment when Bob is around and on tonight’s show, he’ll be discussing his decision to hand back the freedom of Dublin, why the marriage referendum was a defining moment for Ireland and why his opinion of this country has changed utterly in recent years.

– The Cork comedian is based in New York and making a name for herself Stateside these days; she’ll be chatting with Ryan about life in the Big Apple and some new projects on the horizon, including a comedy set to start shooting in Cork in spring of next year.– Having signed a brand new record deal at 71 years young, the legendary musician, singer-songwriter and actor will explain to Ryan why his love for music is as strong as ever and he’ll also be performing live in studio on the night.

