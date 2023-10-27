WHO's Dr Ryan calls for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

The Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza so that"unhindered, unfettered humanitarian relief" can enter the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"What we need to do is put humanity back at the centre of this process, and we need to take the violence out and we need to get humanitarian access. We need a humanitarian pause, and we need safe passage for our supplies," Dr Ryan said.

"Anyone in Ireland can imagine what it would be like in Dublin or even Galway or in Cork if the hospital shut down, if there was no electricity and there was no water, there was no food, if there was no fuel," Dr Ryan said.

In the wake of the unprecedented murderous attacks into southern Israel by Hamas, the group which controls Gaza, on October 7, Israel cut electricity, water and fuel to Gaza.Two-thirds of primary health care centers are now closed, and many hospitals are out of action, with critical medical supplies, like insulin and anesthetics, also running low, Dr Ryan said.

"You think about it, we need about 94,000 litres of fuel per day to run these hospitals. We're running on a trickle," he said. Dr Ryan says there are over 600,000 people crowded into UN facilities, effectively."They were never meant to be displaced persons facilities," Dr Ryan said. headtopics.com

Dr Ryan said WHO teams on the ground report to him that the"smell of death in the place is just unreal. It's very hard to describe the reality for the civilians on the ground in Gaza. Very, very hard to put it into words."

