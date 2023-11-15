WHO loses touch with health personnel at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday the organisation has lost touch with health personnel at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza after Israeli forces began what they described as a “targeted operation” inside the facility. “Reports of military incursion into al-Shifa hospital are deeply concerning,” the WHO director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, wrote on social media. “We’ve lost touch again with health personnel at the hospital.

We’re extremely worried for their and their patients’ safety

