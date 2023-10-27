Who Is Love Islander Gemma Owen's New Boyfriend?

View this post on InstagramWell, sort of. Aadam Hamed is the son of Prince Naseem Hamed, a British former professional boxer.View this post on InstagramNow, according to The Sun, Naseem’s son Aadam has sparked romance rumours with influencer Gemma Owen, who also has a famous dad; former footballer Michael Owen.The 23 year old is also a professional boxer, following in his dad’s footsteps. He as born in Dubai, and won his first official fight in August.

Aadam recently started up a YouTube channel, Team Naseem, to detail his training and boxing adventures.Rumours were first sparked that Gemma and Aadam were romantically linked when they both shared similar holiday snaps from Dubai on their Instagram stories.

A source told The Sun, “They’ve been getting close for a while but this Dubai trip is them making it properly official. He’s not had many serious girlfriends but he’s really serious about her. They’re smitten with one another.” headtopics.com

The source continued, “They mix in the same circles, and she’s successful in her own right which appeals to him. They’re a lovely couple.”Gemma was previously in a relationship with Luca Bish, who she met on Love Island in the summer of 2022. The pair were runner-ups in the final, before splitting up last November.

Since then, Gemma has also been linked to polo player Tommy Severn, who is a friend of none other than Prince William.

